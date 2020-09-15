Anne Heche On The Effect Of Her Relationship With Ellen Degeneres: “Both She And I Were Fired That Week”

Actress Anne Heche is all set to shakes a leg in the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing. Anne, who has acted in films like Volcano and Six Days, Seven Nights, recently opened up about how her relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres affected her career.

The ex-couple met each other at a Vanity Fair party, shortly before Ellen announced she was gay. They dated between 1997 and 2000 soon after DeGeneres’ revelation.

In a recent chat with the podcast, Irish Goodbye, Anne Heche said her decision to take Ellen DeGeneres to the opening night of her new film could lead her being ‘fired’ from a film she just signed. Anne was set to star in Six Days, Seven Nights co-starring Harrison Ford.

While on the podcast, Anne Heche said, “I took Ellen, we were told that my contract for Fox would be extinguished and I would be fired. And that the movie that I had just met Harrison Ford on wouldn’t hire me. And we went to the premiere – these are the stories that I know people don’t know.”

She added, “We went to the premiere, we were tapped on the shoulder, put into her limo in the third act and told that we couldn’t have pictures of us taken at the press junket – and both she and I were fired that week.”

She continued that actor Harrison Ford backed her in keeping the role in the film. She added that he called her and said that he doesn’t care who she is with.

