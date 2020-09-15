J.K. Rowling In Trouble Over Latest Book Troubled Blood, Netizens Trend #RIPJKRowling

J.K. Rowling is in trouble. The author’s latest book, slated to release this week, has created an uproar on social media. Titled ‘‘Troubled Blood,’’ the book is about a male serial killer who dresses as a woman while and kills women. Netizens aren’t liking it and have even trended the hashtag, #RIPJKRowling.

Under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, this is in Rowling’s 5th book in the Cormoran Strike series. In the series’ second novel, The Silkworm, Rowling portrays a trans character as being ‘‘unstable and aggressive.’’

Here are some reactions J.K. Rowling has received on twitter for Troubled Blood. One user wrote, “So this bitch puts it in peoples heads that trans people are men dressing as women to kill? Like what the actual fuck is wrong with her. Transwomen and Transmen have fought for their rights and now TERFS are trying to make being Trans a crime. #RIPJKRowling”

Another tweeted, ““in memory of jk rowling. she ain’tain’t dead, but she killed her own career by proudly hating trans people & no one would really miss her that much anyway #ripjkrowling””

While suffering backlash on social media, J.K. Rowling and Troubled Blood has also received love and support from fans. One wrote, “I can’t wait to read #TroubledBlood Meanwhile, a bunch of narcissists have started a #RIPJKRowling to show us exactly why JK Rowling is 100% correct to stand with women in our fight to keep males out of female-only spaces. Btw # can be reported as abusive. #IStandWithJKRowling”

Meanwhile, a bunch of narcissists have started a #RIPJKRowling to show us exactly why JK Rowling is 100% correct to stand with women in our fight to keep males out of female-only spaces. Btw # can be reported as abusive. #IStandWithJKRowling — la scapigliata (@lascapigliata8) September 14, 2020 This is just to say #ILoveJKRowling. ❤️ She continues to receive abuse for simply stating that women exist and that sex is an important factor in the violence done to women. Her voice gave strength to many of us who have been abused.#IStandWithJKRowling https://t.co/j1r3pXEVKl — unparalleledserpent 🟥 (@Perletear) September 12, 2020

For the unversed, in June this year, JK Rowling was slammed online for a transphobic comments Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe also criticised the author for it.

