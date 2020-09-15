Just a day to go and fans will get to watch one of the most anticipated Netflix film, The Devil All The Time. The thriller has a great ensemble cast. The actors are Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska, and Riley Keough.

Due to COVID-19, the actors didn’t get to promote the movie on a large scale. But Netflix made sure that the buzz remains at large and the excitement among the audience exists. A few hours ago, the streaming site’s film account shared new posters of the movie.

What’s unusual about these new The Devil All The Time posters is the text on it. Each actor has a poster for their characters with their dialogues on them. However, Netflix film has smartly chosen the most intriguing dialogues of every character. From Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson to Sebastian Stan, every main character is featured in these solo posters.

Netflix film captioned these posters, “Excuse me, preacher — you got time for a character poster?

THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, 16 September on Netflix.”

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, the movie received mixed reactions from international critics. However, the star cast including Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska, Riley Keough and others received great praises.

For the Indian audience, The Devil All The Time will be available on Netflix on September 16 at 12:30 pm.

