Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are turning the new favourite couple for fans. They recently welcomed a baby together and fans can’t get enough of the sneak peek that the couple shares. The former WWE diva is finally getting back to the old days. For long, she had been dealing with the postpartum phase.

Time and again, Nikki treats fans with some PDA session with her fiancé. Sometimes it’s the pictures from a day out, a photoshoot, or the adorable selfies at home. Now, in a rare video, the couple can be seen making out. A hidden camera was installed and fans will surely be thankful!

In the viral video, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev enjoy a slow dance together. However, they raise the temperature as they can’t get their hands off each other. They keep kissing each other and there comes a point where the ex-WWE diva even grabs her lover’s butt.

It’s the perfect timing to pack some PDA as Artem Chigvintsev is about to head to the live premiere of Dancing With The Stars. Clearly, a loving gift from Nikki Bella to her lover! For the unversed, Artem will be a part of this season, alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe fighting for the ultimate title.

Nikki captioned the video, “Hidden Cam Warning. Mama getting her groove back… postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but everyday feeling more like me… and my Daddy is getting his grove back. He hits the ballroom once again tonight on @dancingabc So happy my tiny dancer is back. Tune in and vote for him tonight”

Check out the video ft. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s passionate romance below:

