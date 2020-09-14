This week, movie lovers are in a treat. Netflix’s much-awaited film, The Devil All The Time is all set to release on Wednesday. The film stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan and Bill Skarsgård.

While the film is yet to hit Netflix, some international critics have watched it already. The early reviews for The Devil All The Time are out. The reviews are mixed but the critics have praised the star cast in Antonio Campos’ directorial.

About the movie, CBR writes, “As the characters weave in and out of each other’s stories, The Devil All the Time is never less than fascinating.”

IndieWire’s review read, “A violent but soulless meditation on faith taken to harrowing extremes, “The Devil All the Time” hurtles toward a constantly-hinted-at awful endgame, but by the time the final crash arrives, well, thank God it’s over.”

About Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and others actors’ performances, Denton Record-Chronicle wrote, “With some career-best performances and a literary feel, all the cinema forces come together in this accomplishment of wickedness and harrowing insight.”

Times (UK) review of The Devil All The Time mentioned, “The results, alas, although thematically consistent (God + Americans = mass psychosis), tend to be tawdry, repetitive and unmistakably shallow.”

Well, these mixed reviews are confusing us. But we are excited to watch the movie considering it has such a promising cast.

