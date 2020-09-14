



Last week, Chris Evans made a lot of headlines for a goof-up he made on his Instagram story. The Captain America star accidentally shared a screenshot of his phone picture gallery. One of the pics in this gallery had his n*de which the netizens noticed in no time. Soon, the actor started trending on social media for his NSFW pic.

As soon as Chris realised his mistake, he deleted the post. Since then, he hasn’t posted anything; neither on Twitter nor Instagram. While some trolled the actor, a lot of his fans sent him his pet dog pics and tweeted to him that he’s only human to make such mistakes.

Will Chris Evans react to this goof-up or not? No one knows. But his brother Scott Evans has a hilarious reaction. Just like any other younger brother, Scott made sure to poke fun at the Captain America actor.

Without mentioning Chris Evans’ n*de pic goof-up, Scott Evans tweeted, “Was off social media for the day yesterday.

So.

What’d I miss?”

Read his tweet below:

Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

Among Chris Evans’ Marvel co-stars, Mark Ruffalo reacted to this pic leak matter. But our beloved Hulk made sure to say positive words to him and made a joke about the current US President.

Ruffalo tweeted, “.@ChrisEvans

Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”

What do you have to say about Scott Evans’ reaction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Must Read: Did You Know? The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Has Worked With FRIENDS Fame Jennifer Aniston

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube