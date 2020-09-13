Joaquin Phoenix Offered THIS Huge Amount For Joker 2 & 3?

Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker roared loud in 2019 and will be remembered for decades to come. While there have been a lot of speculations about a sequel to the hit spin-off, the latest reports suggest that it might happen soon. As per the buzz, Phoenix has been approached for Joker 2 & 3, and the amount that he has been offered to sing the dotted line is massive. Read on to know more.

Who would want to not go ahead with a character that brought home not one but two Oscars? While Warner Bros plan to return with the iconic character, reports claim that Joaquin also wants to play it again. And to rope in the actor, the studio has offered a whopping $50 Million for Joker 2 & 3.

As per a report in The Mirror, “Joaquin Phoenix wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year. They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin, director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far.”

Everything is speculation right now, and there is no official confirmation. As per reports, with the pandemic still going strong, any announcement regarding the sequels is not expected anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Joker had also raised some controversies due to its dark theme back when the film released. Amid all this, Joaquin Phoenix walked the aisle and took home the Oscar for Best Actor. How excited are you if Joker 2 & 3 happen for real? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Chris Evans Sharing His N*de Photo On Social Media Makes Fans Go Crazy, Mark Ruffalo Reacts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube