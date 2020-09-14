Brad Pitt's Rumoured Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Reveals Her Favourite Sunday Activity

Brad Pitt and his rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski are grabbing all eyeballs off late. Ever since the news of them dating has come out, fans have been keeping a close watch on the couple. Fans are extremely interested to know about the Oscar-winning actor’s German girlfriend and her personal life.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was recently spotted whisking his rumoured girlfriend on a romantic getaway. As of now, Poturalski is currently in Berlin, Germany, with her seven-year-old son Emil.

The 27-year-old model is quite active on her Instagram. Everyone is keeping a tab on her account these days so as to get some clues or details about her and Brad Pitt’s relationship. Well, Nicole Poturalski’s latest post does not reveal anything about their relationship but sees the model indulging in her favourite Sunday activity.

Apparently, Nicole Poturalski’s favourite activity is taking long walks with her son. She shared two breathtaking snaps of herself sporting a baby blue hoodie with a matching Prada purse. Check out her pics below:

Moreover, Poturalski also updated her Instagram Stories, which includes a video of her going on a walk with Emil, while only their shadows and sneakers were shown.

Nicole Poturalski’s other IG story included a video where she shows off her sneakers with heart-shaped prints while John Paul Young’s 1997 classic tune ‘Love is in the Air’ plays in the background. Does this possibly hint at her blossoming romance with Brad? Moreover, there’s another IG story of her brunch food, which is Nutella filled waffles as she wrote, “Brunch time. My two weak points when it comes to food: Nutella and Mayo.”





Well, what do you think about Brad Pitt’s choice?

Must Read: Extraction Fame Rudhraksh Jaiswal REVEALS How Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor Changed His ‘Bullied’ Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube