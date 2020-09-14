Extraction Fame Rudhraksh Jaiswal REVEALS How Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor Changed His 'Bullied' Life

Back in April this year, Sam Hargrave who happens to be a popular stunt director and has directed movies like Avengers and Avengers: Endgame released his directorial film, Extraction. It featured Chris Hemsworth, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Extraction received a humongous response from the audiences and Chris’ fans. It was released on Netflix and trended for a long time.

Now, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who made a strong Hollywood debut with Extraction, has always fondly shared anecdotes and incidents with Chris Hemsworth. In a conversation with The Daily Telegraph, he revealed how the Thor actor changed his life post the success of the film.

“Before I did Extraction, my life was very different. I was bullied at school, people would try to bring me down and every day I would go home crying,” Rudhraksh Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal further added, “He’s been guiding me through this journey. If I’m stuck or need advice, I always reach out to him. He’s my idol. He always brings out the best in me. He also helped me improve my acting techniques and taught me the art of dialogue, voice modulation and taking pauses in between lines.”

Extraction was a production of Avengers fame Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. Rudhraksh Jaiswal was critically acclaimed for his performance in the film along with other cast members.

