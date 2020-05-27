Netflix’s Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role certainly managed to become a fan-favorite action-thriller only in a matter of a few days. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who played the role of Ovi Mahajan in the film, is being praised for his performance. Now Vicky Kaushal has also applauded Rudhraksh’s performance in the film.

Rudhraksh Jaiswal played the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord, and Tyler Rake played by Chris Hemsworth is hired by his father to rescue him. Audiences loved the on-screen bond between Tyler and Ovi and Vicky Kaushal is no exception.

Vicky Kaushal dropped a comment on Rudhraksh’s Instagram post and wrote – “@rudhrakshjaiswal1 great work in Extraction. Keep shining Rudraksh.” Rudhraksh posted the screenshot of the comment on Instagram and captioned it – “My Indian legendary idol @vickykaushal09 sir……. beyond belief 🤯 I am speechless ❤️🙏 #love #graditude”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rudhraksh Jaiswal spoke to SpotboyE about this and said – “I was surprised when I saw Vicky sir’s comment, but felt very happy after reading it. He has been one of my idols from the start of my career and I have enjoyed every role that he has portrayed in films as he brings something unique to the character. Being appreciated by him for my performance in Extraction only motivates me to do better work”.

Meanwhile, Extraction has become a globally loved film and has also gone on to become on of the most-watched films on Netflix so far. The talks for a sequel featuring Chris Hemsworth have also come to light.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!