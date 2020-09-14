Kim Kardashian SHUTS The Criticism Against Her Latest Maternity-Wear Collection

Kardashians as always continue being in the headlines. They recently shook everyone with the announcement of their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians going off-air. If not for that, then either of the Kardijenner siblings grabs eyeballs for their love life. This time it is Kim Kardashian we are talking about, but it is not for her love life but her fashion line.

Recently the beauty Mogul launched her maternity wear collection. Unfortunately, this collection received a lot of criticism online. But, the KUWTK star seems to be unaffected with this and responded to the backlash like a boss. Read on to know more.

Kim Kardashian posted a series of tweets as a befitting reply to all the backlash. She began, “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solution wear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support.”

The KKW Beauty Mogul further said, “The belly part doesn’t slim your belly, it’s actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling.”

Another tweet of Kim read, “It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean.”

She went on, later referencing her own difficult pregnancies with daughter North, and son Saint. “We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself.”

She concluded her series of tweets by saying, “Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after.”

Now, what do you think about Kim Kardashian’s reply?

