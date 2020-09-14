Batwoman Season 2: Javicia Leslie's Batsuit Will Reflect That It's Donned By A Black Woman

Javicia Leslie created history by becoming the first black actress to play Batwoman. And here is good news for her fans as her new Batsuit in Batwoman season 2 will reflect that there is a black woman inside the suit. Isn’t that exciting? Read the full story to know the details.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, Batwoman is a CW superhero-crime show, created by Caroline Dries which premiered in October 2019. The show was subsequently renewed for season 2 in January 2020.

It was only during the DC Fandom Batwoman panel when showrunner Caroline Dries and star Javicia Leslie announced that the new Batsuit would feature that there is a black woman under it. Further, Javicia Leslie told that she hasn’t tried the suit yet, but she knows the gravity of her attire in Batwoman season 2.

As per screenrant, Javicia Leslie said, “But I know Caroline and I were talking about how important it is that if we’re going to have a Black Batwoman — and to be clear, she’s the first Black Batwoman — that she needs to be, like, a sista when she becomes Batwoman. It’s important for her to feel like the silhouette of her could still look like that, with natural textured hair and things like that.”

Well, this is undoubtedly exciting news for Batwoman and Javicia Leslie’s fans. Now, we are dying to watch Javicia Leslie in the new Batsuit. What about you? Let us know your views in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: The Devil All The Time Early REVIEWS OUT: Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson Starrer Receives Mixed Reaction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube