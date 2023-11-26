The Joker, a character in DC Comics, is a villain who has managed to eclipse many superheroes in film and television adaptations, emerging as one of the most enduring figures in pop culture. Despite being a psychopathic murderer, Joker is so loved that we know most of his quotes by rote.

As many as five Hollywood actors have stepped into the shoes of the Joker to bring the iconic character to life on screen. Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix have so far played the characters of the crime prince in Batman (1966), Batman (1989), The Dark Night (2008), Suicide Squad (2016), and Joker (2019), respectively.

According to recent reports, Joker 2, a sequel to Joaquin Phoenix‘s 2019 flick, is in the works, which will see the actor reprise his role as Arthur Fleck. As we anticipate the new film, which is expected to shed more light on his psyche, take a look at the pay or remuneration of each actor who portrayed the Joker. Scroll ahead!

Cesar Romero

Romero played the Joker in the 1960s Batman live-action series. Hailed as the first actor to play the character, his role was included in TV Guide’s 2013 list of the 60 Nastiest Villains of All Time. While a definite figure is not known, as per reports, the pay scale for his role was between $200,000 and $300,000 during the 1960s.

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson played the role of Joker in Batman (1989) and bagged one of the most lucrative deals of his lifetime. Reportedly, the actor was paid a fee of $6 million. Additionally, the actor had signed a back-end deal that helped him make a whopping $50 million.

Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger portrayed the role of the Joker in Christopher Nolan‘s 2008 superhero film, The Dark Knight. If reports are to be believed, the actor reportedly locked himself up in a hotel room for a month to prepare for the role, for which he was reportedly paid a salary of $20 million.

Jared Leto

Academy Award-winning actor Jared Leto, known for his method acting, was roped in to play the role of the 2016 film Suicide Squad. However, he failed to meet the standards set by his predecessors, resulting in a poor reception of his role. His remuneration for the film stood at $7 million.

Joaquin Phoenix

While Joaquin Phoenix took home just $4.5 million for playing the role of Joker in the 2019 film, it garnered him numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance at the 92nd Oscars in 2020.

For more Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Irina Shayk Reportedly Trying To Rekindle Romance With Tom Brady After Failing To Make Bradley Cooper Jealous, Insider Claims “She Ended Up Losing Both Of Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News