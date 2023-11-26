Johnny Depp was deeply and madly in love with Amber Heard shortly after they met on the sets of The Rum Diary. He was then married to Vanessa Paradis but decided to end his long-term relationship to pursue his feelings for his co-star. Their love witnessed the worst ending with domestic violence, physical abuse, and cheating allegations! But text messages once went viral where the actor wished death upon his ex-wife. Scroll below for all the details.

Amber and Johnny tied the knot in 2015. Everything was seemingly going well as the Aquaman 2 actress shared how she loved being a stepmom to his children – Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp. But their high-profile battle began when Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. She gained a restraining order and accused Depp of domestic violence.

Johnny Depp called Amber Heard a “gold-digger”

During the Virginia trial that took place last year, Amber Heard was seen breaking down as her lawyer read texts that Johnny Depp sent to one of his friends after their split. Three months after domestic violence allegations, JD wrote in the message, “I have no mercy, no fear, and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold-digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market … I’m so f*cking happy she wants to fight this out.”

Johnny Depp allegedly wanted Amber Heard dead, as per viral texts

In another set of text messages, Johnny Depp wished death upon Amber Heard as he continued, “I wouldn’t touch her with a goddamn glove. I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her.”

Johnny, however, maintained that he wasn’t proud of his texts. But he was furious about several allegations Amber had made against him.

It was during the same court case that Amber Heard alleged Johnny Depp pushed his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs. The supermodel later rubbished the allegation as she took the witness stand.

What are Johnny Depp & Amber Heard upto these days?

Both Johnny and Amber have faced a lot of losses due to their public drama. Aquaman 2 is slated to hit the theatres on 20th December, but there is no sign of the actress in any of the initial promos. They played the leading role of Mera in the first installment, and her absence has created a stir amongst the viewers.

Rumors believe that Warner Bros continues to let Amber Heard be a part of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. But her role has been reduced, and many of her scenes have been removed amid the ongoing negativity. The Jason Momoa starrer will now narrate a tale of brotherhood.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, has been trying to revive his career. He last starred in the French film Jeanne du Barry and will next be a part of the animated film Johnny Puff: Secret Mission, which is slated for a 2024 release. With few offers, he’s been playing with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, and selling his artworks online.

