The opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Festival this year had all the eyes on it not just to see the illustrious carpet and the entries leading to the cinema hall, but also to witness Johnny Depp coming back to the big screen with his French period drama Jeanne du Barry. After what felt like an exile that he was subjected to post his infamous legal battle involving former wife Amber Heard, the comeback movie was riding on a lot of hopes. But what if we now tell you it is busy breaking Box Office records?

For the unversed, Jeanne du Barry marks Depp’s comeback to the big screen as an actor. The star chose an independent French Film to do so and was selected to open the Cannes Film Festival. The movie that screened on the opening night turned out to be a success as it received a long-standing ovation and marked his proper return to bring an actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But turns out that the success story doesn’t end there, and Jeanne du Barry is now taking over the Box Office in the French circle in a big way. The movie has managed to earn the highest number of any opening night movie at Cannes Film Festival has managed to in the past decade since The Great Gatsby that screened at the festival in 2013. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it is looking like the world is ready to embrace Johnny Depp, the actor, and the fact that Jeanne du Barry has become the biggest festival opener since Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 feature The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The Depp starrer has garnered 401,481 admissions in its first week of playing at the Cannes Film Festival and in French cinemas simultaneously. The Leonardo starrer had managed to rack 760, 438 seats.

The Great Gatsby was a major studio film with all the possible buzz around it, both organic and created, so the fact that Jeanne du Barry has even tried to achieve this feat as an indie movie is a big achievement. Besides, this is also a motivation for Johnny Depp to seek more opportunities and bounce back on the big screen in a much bigger way. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Once Said, “I’m Totally Down To Be With A Boss B*tch Who’s As Successful Or More Than Me” While Talking About Her Preferences Between A Man & A Woman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News