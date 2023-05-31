The Covid pandemic has changed the dynamics of all the fields, and the movie business is no exception. The industry went through a major loss and now, after witnessing an unpredictable period, things are back on track. Amid this, Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has played his part by emerging as one of the strongest box office forces in the post-pandemic era. Keep reading to know more!

It’s quite unfortunate for Pratt and his fans that the actor was dragged into a controversial row where he was voted as the ‘worst Hollywood Chris’ in an internet poll. All others- Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine, were rated much better. But that didn’t stop the actor from proving his commercial worth (as a main lead), especially after Covid.

Chris Pratt’s first major release in the post-pandemic era came out with Jurassic World: Dominion. The film opened to highly negative reviews from critics but surprisingly, the final instalment of the Jurassic World trilogy was a huge box office success. It earned a whopping $1.001 billion across the globe, with China contributing a huge chunk.

After Jurassic World: Dominion, the next biggie for Chris Pratt was The Super Mario Bros Movie, in which he voiced the titular character. This one opened to mixed reviews but received a big thumbs-up from the family audience. As a result, the film turned out to be a billion-dollar affair at the worldwide box office and is still running successfully in theatres. As of now, it stands at $1.282 billion, as per Box Office Mojo.

Coming to the recently released Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, James Gunn‘s Marvel swansong led by Chris Pratt, opened to positive reviews from critics. It is currently running in theatres but it seems that the mark of $1 billion will be missed. Nonetheless, the film is already a box office success, with its worldwide collection standing at $743.85 million.

If calculated, movies starring Chris Pratt in a lead carry a box office worth of $3.026 billion along with a hattrick of commercial successes to the actor’s name, which hasn’t been attained by anyone in the post-pandemic era. Isn’t that amazing?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

