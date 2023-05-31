ohnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp has been under constant scrutiny ever since the first two episodes of her new HBO series The Idol premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. It has been widely reported that the show also starring singer The Weeknd is majorly inspired by the controversial life of pop singer Britney Spears. The 24-year-old actress, however, in the latest interview slashed the rumours calling it a fictional story.

Lily-Rose Depp, on the personal front, recently made her relationship official with female rapper 070 Shake. The two were also recently clicked at an airport sharing a passionate kiss. This is the first time when Rose decided to go public with her relationship since her breakup with Timothee Chalamet three years ago. Scroll down to read more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Lily-Rose Depp’s latest remarks, as per a report in The Daily Mail, the young actress stated that her new show The Idol was not based on anyone particular and inspirations were taken from a lot of different people. Shedding light on the comparisons, Lily-Rose shared, “No, it’s not based on anyone in particular. We’re definitely not trying to tell anyone else’s story, but definitely create one of our own.” She continued, “This is a fictional character and fictional story.” The actress further shared, “There were a lot of different people that I was inspired by for this role. Some that were pop stars, some that were not.”

Lily-Rose Depp while dishing out more details about the show stated, “I wanted Jocelyn to feel simultaneously like a modern-day pop queen of today but also like somebody that kind of existed in her own world and in her own kind of time so I drew a lot of inspiration from actresses like… Gene Tierney and Sharon Stone and women like that that I find really inspiring.”

Johnny Depp’s daughter also addressed the flak the show has been getting for being “too graphic.” “I think the daringness of all of the scenes was something that added to the character’s rawness,” said Lily-Rose Depp.

She added, “Also to my desire to go there and explore the character to the best I could.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: BTS’ J-Hope Reportedly Gets Promoted As An Assistant Instructor In Military, Fans Can’t Stop Lauding The Star: “So Proud Of You Hobi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News