Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are among the most happening couples in the tinsel town and there might have been some road bumps in their relationship earlier this year, it seems to be getting back to normal gradually. One of Fox’s co-stars, Tyson Ritter, shares an incident that made MGK go berserk, and Ritter used that experience in his latest film, Prisoner’s Daughter. Scroll below to know what happened.

Fox and Ritter will share the screen in Johnny & Clyde, which is expected to release this year, and the latter shared how he and the Jennifer’s Body star had a scene with a sensual touch, and the mention of it made MGK go wild. MGK and Fox have been in a relationship for about three years or more now, and the couple set the standard for the quirky couple goals in the town, and their shenanigans never fail to entertain the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Megan Fox’s co-star Tyson Ritter on the episode of Tuna On Toast with Stryker podcast, shared the incident when he went to discuss a scene with Megan in the presence of Machine Gun Kelly and how ballistically he reacted to it. Ritter recalled, “I go over there, and I was like ‘Hey Megan, I wanted to talk to you about this moment where when you die, because you’ve been teasing putting my fingers in your mouth that when you’re dead, I put my fingers in your mouth.’ And it’s sort of like this resolution to my character getting his revenge. What happened after that was the greatest sort of gift for my role in the other film Prisoner’s Daughter.”

Ritter continued, “Colson like just goes from zero to like awesome rage and awesome super angry. He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth. I was like ‘This is really confrontational but also like, thank you dude.’ And he might have been having a bad day, but I’ll never forget…” For the unversed, MGK’s real name is Colson Baker.

Ritter praising Megan Fox and further sharing his experience on being at the receiving end of Machine Gun Kelly’s brunt, said, “I think the whole experience for me was ‘what the actual f*ck is happening?’ He had this baby’s arm of a joint dangling out of his mouth and he was fully unhinged. And I was just like ‘OK man, I’m just going to receive you.’ Cause obviously it wasn’t going to be anything crazy. But, yeah, it’s funny going back to it thinking about it, I’m like holy sh*t, it was the greatest gift, and Megan was such a sweetheart to work with that it was kind of just a really singular moment.”

For more Entertainment updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie’s Original Sin Co-Star Antonio Banderas Described Doing S*x Scene With Her As ‘Doing A Scene Where He Has To Fall Off A Horse’: “I Couldn’t Touch Her…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News