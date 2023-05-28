Megan Fox is a renowned name in Hollywood and has been associated with some notable films, one among them being the Transformers franchise by Michael Bay, but she has never shied away from calling out the director’s s*xist behaviour. On one occasion, the crew of the film reiterated and slammed Fox for calling Bay a nightmare to work with. They wrote a letter without revealing any of their names, in which they brutally dissed Megan and blamed her for being hard to work with.

The Jennifer’s Body actress starred in two of the Transformers film and as per several reports, she spoke about how Bay just saw her character as an object or a prop for the film. Fox even dubbed his way of work as tyrannical and compared him to the Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler, and it didn’t board well with a crew member who wrote an open letter calling her out for her statements.

As per Deadline, there were three crew members from Michael Bay’s Transformers who worked with Megan Fox and sided with Bay when Fox opened up about his repressiveness. As per the report, the letter said, “This is an open letter to all Michael Bay fans. We are three crew members that have worked with Michael for the past ten years. Last week we read the terrible article with inflammatory, truly trashing quotes by Ms. Fox about Michael Bay. This letter is to set a few things straight. Yes, Megan has great eyes, a tight stomach we spray with glycerin, and an awful silly Marilyn Monroe tattoo plastered on her arm that we cover up to keep the moms happy.”

Then they dissed Megan Fox as they wrote, “We’ve had the tedious experience of working with the dumb-as-a-rock Megan Fox on both Transformers movies. We’ve spent a total of 12 months on set making these two movies.” They even went on to compare her to a p*rn star and said that it would be a good profession for her.

The letter said, “When facing the press, Megan is the queen of talking trailer trash and posing like a porn star. And yes we’ve had the unbearable time of watching her try to act on set, and yes, it’s very cringe-able. So maybe, being a porn star in the future might be a good career option. But make-up beware, she has a paragraph tattooed to her backside (probably due her rotten childhood) — easily another 45 minutes in the chair!” The letter also mentioned how Fox never thanked any of the crew members who worked hard on and for her nor did she ever attend any parties arranged by them.

The Transformers crew members also wrote, “Megan really is a thankless, classless, graceless, and shall we say unfriendly b*tch. It’s sad how fame can twist people, and even sadder that young girls look up to her.” They signed the letter as ‘Loyal Transformers Crew’. Bay said that Megan Fox’s ‘outlandish quotes’ add to her charm, but the actress parted ways with the franchise after the second instalment.

