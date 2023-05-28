Jelena wasn’t the endgame but we all desperately wanted them to be. Despite being in an on-and-off relationship for almost eight years, Justin Bieber took only two months to move on with his now wife, Hailey Bieber. But do you remember when he was left heartbroken and allegedly cried in his car after learning about Selena Gomez’s Lupus? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Selena was diagnosed with Lupus in 2016, and because of which, she had to go through a life-changing kidney transplant. There also evoked controversy over her allegedly estranged friendship with her ex-best friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa. But things haven’t been easy for the Rare Beauty owner as she goes through fluctuating weight issues due to water retention in her body. She still suffers from depression, anxiety and faced an episode of psychosis in 2018.

Back in 2017, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram and announced undergoing a kidney transplant for Lupus treatment. The news left the industry in shock with many celebrities sending their good wishes and personally meeting her. A video had gone viral on YouTube where Justin Bieber could be seen breaking down in his car after her learnt about his ex-flame getting hospitalized again.

There have been reports that Justin Bieber couldn’t handle the situation after he learnt Selena Gomez has been hospitalized. He reportedly even took permission from her mother to meet her. While there’s no confirmation to the authenticity of the video, it is sure to leave you emotional.

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez opened up about her surgery and broke down in an interview with Today’s show Monday Mornings. She graced the show with Francia Raisa and said, “It was kind of life or death. It’s really heard to think about or even to swallow. My lupus is about 3-5% chance that I’ll ever come back. I don’t think what we went through is easy. I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. The thought of asking someone to do that (kidney transplant) was really difficult for me.”

More power to Selena Gomez for inspiring so many of us!

