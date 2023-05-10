Selena Gomez has been through some of the worst phases of her life. She’s faced mental health issues over the years, but things went upside down when she was diagnosed with Lupus. It was her best friend Francia Raisa who was a match and made the big decision to donate one of her kidneys for transplant. But what went wrong between Sel and her BFF that they’re allegedly no longer friends? Scroll below for all the details.

Back in 2017, Selena shared a lengthy Instagram post giving an insightful glimpse to her life-changing surgery and thanked best friend Francia for donating one of her kidneys. Her heartfelt note read, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

Within a year, things went South, allegedly because of Selena Gomez’s unhealthy choices. As per a report by The Sun, Francia Raisa was unhappy that she made such a huge sacrifice only to see Selena start drinking again. She reportedly even reached out to her with her concern and that’s when their friendship ended.

A source close to the development revealed, “Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do when she got well again. She said she wasn’t going to drink anymore, but she did. [Francia] told her that she was just really making some unhealthy choices and that she was concerned for her.”

Selena Gomez allegedly “shut” Francia Raisa from her life, and that marked the end of their friendship.

Meanwhile, Francia recently has created noise over allegations that Selena fans have been cyber bullying her despite her attempt to remain tight-lipped on their friendship.

