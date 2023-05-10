Tom Cruise and Shakira are two of the biggest stars in their respective fields of career. They left fans surprised after the duo was captured hanging out at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. The Columbian singer is newly single after breaking up with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. But that’s all in the past now; a birdie tells us that Tom is allegedly showing interest in the mother of two. Scroll below to get all the scoop.

For the unversed, Tom and Shakira’s moment captured on camera generated some hilarious comments from the netizens. The pictures and short video clips went viral in an instant. Previously Cruise was allegedly in an on-off relationship with Marvel star Hailey Atwell, and he was married to actresses including Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to the development has reportedly told Page Six that Tom Cruise has shown interest in Shakira. They said, “He is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry.” The source adding their own opinion, said that since the singer has been through emotional hell after discovering her former partner’s cheating scandal, she is looking for a shoulder to lean on.

The source added, “Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom, [He is] a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.” They are even ideal height-wise; that’s what the source thinks. As they continued, “And she isn’t taller than him.” They have also claimed that Tom Cruise has been quite smitten by Shakira, and he has allegedly sent flowers to her as well.

As netizens pointed out that Tom Cruise and Shakira will make gorgeous babies; it seems a new love story is brewing in tinsel town. And if it comes to being true, they will make one hell of a power couple! What are your thoughts on Tom and Shakira, let us know in the comments.

And for more news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Avengers: Endgame’s Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Funeral Scene’ Was Referred As ‘The Wedding’ For The Cast & It Took 1 Year Of Planning To Master It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News