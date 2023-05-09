American actor Jeremy Renner shocked the world earlier this year by nearly losing his life in a snowplow accident. The actor is on the road to recovery and often shares health updates on social media. Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans made an under-the-radar trip to Los Angeles to visit him.

For the unversed, the ‘Hawkeye’ actor broke over 30 bones and suffered orthopaedic injuries and blunt chest trauma while trying to reach his nephew, who was stuck in a snowdrift. The Black Widow actress now opens up about meeting the fellow Avengers actor.

Talking to Variety, Scarlett Johansson revealed on meeting Jeremy Renner, “I was honestly so f*cking happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally. He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

On the other hand, Chris Evans offers details of what happened when the three gathered for a reunion, which wasn’t publicized. “No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs. Leave it to Jeremy Renner to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring,” the former Captain America actor said.

On the day of the accident, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum were filming the next Apple movie “Project Artemis” when she woke up to the news that her Avengers co-star Renner had nearly lost his life in a snowplough accident in Tahoe while removing his nephew’s car.

“I was very upset,” she remembers. But as Renner’s prognosis quickly improved, she and her fellow Avengers began joking with their convalescing cohort. “On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won,’” she says. (The text thread includes the original six Avengers — Johansson, Evans, Renner, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.) “That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable,” Scarlett added.

Jeremy Renner’s recovery has progressed so dramatically that he was able to celebrate the recent premiere of his Disney+ series “Rennervations” in person.

