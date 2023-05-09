Gwyneth Paltrow has been in showbiz for three decades now and her list of friends is indeed very long. Apart from being there for her industry friends, she also looks after their needs, especially the ones who are single. When pop star Demi Lovato revealed she is single and opened up about her s*xuality, she received some amazing gifts from Paltrow.

In 2021, Demi opened up about herself a lot via her documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. From her near-death experience due to drug abuse to her dating life, Demi did not spare anything from sharing with her fans.

That year, Demi confirmed that she parted ways with her fiance of a few months, Max Ehrich, in September 2020. Moreover, the Skyscraper singer opened up about her sexuality and came out to be pansexual. Following her many explosive revelations, Gwyneth Paltrow ensured Demi had a good time and sent her a unique customised gift package from her company, Goop.

Taking to her Instagram, Demi shared a picture of the goodies that the Iron Man star had sent her. The package consisted of a $95 Goop Wellness ‘Double-Sided Wand’ vibrator, a $75$ ‘This Smells Like Demi’s Orgasm’ candle, a $20 Necessaire ‘The S*x Gel’ and a $46 Sandoval ‘Love’ interior aromatic.

Demi was seemingly elated to receive the package as she shared a clip of all the products with her IG followers. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Wow wow wow! Thank you @gwynethpaltrow! You’re a real one.” Apart from Demi, Gwyneth Paltrow’s previously single friends, including Kim Kardashian, also received a similar package in 2021.

