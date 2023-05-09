Salman Hayek is among the Hollywood A-list celebrities, but the actress had a struggle-filled beginning in her career. The Oscar-nominated actress has often opened up about the dark side of the film industry and how many producers bullied actors. She once exposed disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and revealed how he used to call her “ugly.”

Hayek began her journey in showbiz with the Mexican TV series Teresa. She further moved to Hollywood and established herself as a leading actress in various movies, including From Dusk Till Dawn, Dogma, Wild Wild West and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During her early years in Hollywood, Salma Hayek went through some horrible incidents, which included sexual harassment and bullying by Harvey Weinstein. Once, the actress opened up about the time she was bullied while filming her 2002 highly acclaimed film Frida as Weinstein did not find her look as the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2017, Salma Hayek said, “I did feel all right [when he bullied me]. Ok, I would shake [afterwards] and it did depress me, but there was a cartoon aspect about the whole thing.” She continued, “When he would call me up and scream, ‘Why do you have a [monobrow] and moustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly!’ I was like, ‘But didn’t you ever look at a picture of Frida Kahlo?’ If a man was playing Cyrano de Bergerac, he wouldn’t say, ‘What’s with the nose?’” Well, Salma Hayek’s role as Frida was lauded by many also landed her an Oscar nomination.

The same year, Hayek also revealed how Weinstein harassed her by offering various s*xual acts but she tuned all of them down. The actress mentioned how she said “No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to me getting naked with another woman. No no no no no…And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: After Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez’s Ex-BFF & Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Calls Out Selenators Over Bullying Her: “Online Comment Said ‘I Hope Someone Goes Up Your P*ssy & Rips Your…’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News