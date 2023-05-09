Selena Gomez has a 400 million strong family on Instagram. She doesn’t need to defend herself because Selenators are her defence system, standing at the fence at any point of time like an army. But things have been sensitive since Hailey Bieber faced massive backlash and death threats over allegedly bullying the Calm Down singer. Now, her ex-best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa calls out fans over cyberbullying. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

For the unversed, Francia was the angel who donated her kidney to Selena during Lupus treatment. Things allegedly turned sour after she called out Gomez over her excessive drinking habits post-treatment. While there remains no confirmation of the same, the pop sensation calling Taylor Swift the ‘only friend in the industry’ irked Raisa. She even reacted to the 2017 statement by dropping a comment that read “interesting.”

Amid the drama, Francia Raisa has averted questions about her friendship with Selena Gomez on multiple occasions. She’s now confessing that she’s gone through major cyberbullying that has affected her mental health. The American actress told TMZ that the online comments against her have been “pretty bad.”

Francia Raisa added, “I think the one that probably hurt the most was, ‘I hope someone goes up your p**sy and rips out your other kidney you f**king whore’.”

During the conversation, Francia also defended her alleged ex-best friend adding, “In no way, shape or form does condone bullying, especially Selena. She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health,” Raisa said of Gomez‘s Rare Impact Fund. “The fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally. To me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone. She’s literally out there saying, ‘Please stop,’ so I don’t understand others that are also being antagonized online’,” she added.

Francia Raisa has stopped reading the comments about her online. However, she did request Selena Gomez fans to “please stop” the hate immediately.

