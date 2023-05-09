Chris Pratt is enjoying the success of his outing as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but we don’t know when we will see him again in the MCU. However, before the role of Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill, the actor was a big name in TV series as he played the sweet, clueless oaf Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. He was known for improvising his lines occasionally during the filming of the show, but he once made a joke about Kim Kardashian and her s*x tape, which he is not especially proud of!

Pratt’s character on Parks and Recreation was not meant to stay in the show past six episodes, but the producer Michael Schur felt he was “too funny to not use” as he played his character for a long time. However, during his time on the show, the GOTG star once ad-libbed a joke on Kim Kardashian, which was too crude for network TV. Read on to find out what actually happened!

The blooper of the show revealed Chris Pratt’s making dirty jokes and behaviour on the set of Parks and Recreation was so wild that some have suggested it crossed the line into inappropriate and telecasted on TV. In a blooper, the team is brainstorming great comeback stories, and Chris Pratt gives an inappropriate reference to Kardashian’s s*x tape and a play on “come” as a homophone.

Later, the Star-Lord actor regretted the joke about The Kardashian star and said, “I don’t like to make jokes at other people’s expense if I can help it.” During the same conversation with GQ, he called himself a “shit-talker” and added, “I like to keep my jokes about people safely way behind their backs. I’m a shit-talker, but if I’m gonna make a joke at someone’s expense, I’ll do it so that they can never hear it.”

However, while that was a long time ago, Chris Pratt, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities were spotted witnessing the battle between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. Also, Pratt is also seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which is currently running in theatres.

