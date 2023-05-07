The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is unarguably one of the most loved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the actors have been a part of the franchise for nearly a decade, their net worth has skyrocketed during their time with the franchise. The last movie, GOTG Vol 3, will see a rag-tag team of heroes from outer space, and fans have been loving the movie so far as it is on the verge of breaking the previous records of the franchise.

Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the biggest opportunities that most of the actors never leave. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan and other actors hopped on to James Gunn’s MCU misfits entourage and have been a member of the movies, which received a lot of praise and appreciation!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Screenrant, Chris Pratt is the highest-earning actor in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, who is followed by Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and other co-stars.

Not to forget, Vin Diesel gets a whooping amount just for saying one line! With all this, below is a list of money that the actors have made playing their MCU characters.

Chris Pratt made around $20 To $25 Million playing Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord

With the first GOTG movie released in 2014, the actor made about $1.5 million and later earned $5 million for his role in Avengers: Infinity War, as per US Magazine. He has appeared seven times as Star-Lord and has likely earned roughly $20 to $25 million for his appearance in the MCU.

Zoe Saldana made $10 To $15 Million for her role as Gamora

Zoe Saldana’s pay has increased ever since she appeared in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. She made about $100,000 from the first movie and has made $10 to $15 million for her seven portrayals of Gamora.

Dave Bautista’s Drax The Destroyer made around $15 To $20 Million

Dave Bautista earned $1.4 million in his first outing as Drax, which subsequently increased as he appeared in future instalments. As he appeared in other Avengers movies, his final amount adds up to around $15 to $20 million total for his entire run.

Karen Gillan made around $10 To $12 million playing Nebula

The Nebula actor made around $140,000 for her first in the Guardians of the Galaxy as she was later seen in every GOTG movie. With her impeccable performance in Avengers: End Game, the actress later went on to make somewhere between $10 and $12 million.

Vin Diesel got somewhere around $13 – $15 Million for saying “I Am Groot”

His salary for voicing the character was recently discussed online until the director debunked the rumour. No official number has been revealed for the actor being the talking tree for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but it can be said that he might have made around $13 to $15 million.

Bradley Cooper stands out with around $20 – $30 Million for playing Rocket

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper was able to “command about 1% of the back end” on Avengers: Endgame, which made him about $7 million for his playing Rocket Raccoon. In the first GOTG movie, it was likely much lower, but back-end deals likely translate to bigger pay-outs than his up-front earnings. Reportedly Cooper likely has earned about $20 to $30 million for his seven total appearances in the MCU.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Mocked Marvel By Saying She’s Not Interested In “Living In A Green Screen”, Got Brutally Trolled In Return: “It’s Clear Brad Pitt Was The Talent Of The Pair”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News