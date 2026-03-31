The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is less than twenty-four hours away from hitting the big screens. The video game adaptation has premiered recently, and its early reviews are all over social media platforms. What are the critics saying about this Super Mario movie? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first film was released in 2023 and follows brothers Mario and Luigi, two Italian-American plumbers who are separated after being transported to another world and become entangled in a battle between the Mushroom Kingdom and the Koopas. The sequel will introduce a few more characters, and buzz around it is growing rapidly.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s early reviews on the social media platform X

According to reports, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie premiered recently, and lucky critics saw it ahead of the theatrical release. Since the embargo was lifted, the critics have flooded social media with their reviews.

Film critic FenixDKevin wrote, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a beautiful explosion of Nintendo magic! The sequel brilliantly expands the Super Mario and Nintendo universe with intergalactic scale and cute, cool, and crazy new characters. It’s impossible to leave the theater not smiling.”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a beautiful explosion of Nintendo magic! The sequel brilliantly expands the Super Mario and Nintendo universe with intergalactic scale and cute, cool, and crazy new characters. It’s impossible to leave the theater not smiling pic.twitter.com/InLww9upiq — K.E.V.I.N. Fenix (@FenixDKevin) March 31, 2026

Another film critic Hunter Bolding said, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a blast of color and amazing imagery. It’s like those old Wii games coming off the screen and into the theater. People young and old will get a kick out of this movie. Glen Powell is perfect as Star Fox.”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a blast of color and amazing imagery. It’s like those old Wii games coming off the screen and into the theater. People young and old will get a kick out of this movie. Glen Powell is perfect as Star Fox. #SuperMarioGalaxy #SuperMarioGalaxyMovie pic.twitter.com/MN2mlU8k8U — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) March 31, 2026

“A VISUAL FEAST! It feels like a sugar rush riding through a multi-planet filled adventure the entire runtime! Yoshi is PERFECTLY captured with Peach is a HERO, and the pacing never wanes! It was a blast start finish, WAHOO!,” says critic Leo Rydel.

HOLY COW #TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie! A VISUAL FEAST! It feels like a sugar rush riding through a multi-planet filled adventure the entire runtime! Yoshi is PERFECTLY captured with Peach is a HERO, and the pacing never wanes! It was a blast start finish, WAHOO! pic.twitter.com/uTnfIIp6df — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) March 31, 2026

Another movie journalist, Movie Deaths, said, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an absolute blast! A dazzling animation spectacle and easily one of the most fun theater experiences of the year. The returning cast is just as great as the first time around, but Fox McCloud and Yoshi completely steal the show. Full review on Tuesday.”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an absolute blast! A dazzling animation spectacle and easily one of the most fun theater experiences of the year. The returning cast is just as great as the first time around, but Fox McCloud and Yoshi completely steal the show. Full review on… pic.twitter.com/ovvtiPigEh — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) March 31, 2026

Tomatometer-approved Cris Parker said, “#MarioGalaxyMovie Is the fun watch I’d hoped it’d be. Visually gorgeous animation with TONS of eye candy for Nintendo fans (some surprises too!) . So much does get packed into one story it feels chaotic & unfocused. I still had a good time flaws and all.”

#MarioGalaxyMovie Is the fun watch I’d hoped it’d be. Visually gorgeous animation with TONS of eye candy for Nintendo fans (some surprises too!) . So much does get packed into one story it feels chaotic & unfocused. I still had a good time flaws and all🍄 pic.twitter.com/6mDF0nco5U — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) March 31, 2026

Journalist turned digital creator Ashley Carter said, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an improvement over its predecessor in some ways and more of the same in others. Great animation. Fantastic score. Nice balance of additional characters (Star Fox is a highlight). TONS of Easter eggs. But still has issues with story and pacing.”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an improvement over its predecessor in some ways and more of the same in others. Great animation. Fantastic score. Nice balance of additional characters (Star Fox is a highlight). TONS of Easter eggs. But still has issues with story and pacing. pic.twitter.com/wYCLLMYwqs — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) March 31, 2026

Another Tomatometer-approved critic, Kristen Maldonado, said, “#TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie is a fun, fast-paced ride that teases intriguing lore and family dynamics, but pulls back before it can dig deeper. Bowser and Jr’s connection was a standout, but I was missing another Bowser song. The ending felt abrupt. I liked it, but didn’t love it.”

#TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie is a fun, fast-paced ride that teases intriguing lore and family dynamics, but pulls back before it can dig deeper. Bowser and Jr’s connection was a standout, but I was missing another Bowser song. The ending felt abrupt. I liked it, but didn’t love it. pic.twitter.com/kAOwO2zU3C — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) March 31, 2026

MPA Accredited Critic Junior Felix stated, “#TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie is a gloriously fun sequel filled with nostalgia galore! It’s a beautifully colorful kinetic film that lit me up. There are moments in this film that reminded me what it was like playing my SNES, that alone made this experience priceless.”

#TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie is a gloriously fun sequel filled with nostalgia galore! It’s a beautifully colorful kinetic film that lit me up. There are moments in this film that reminded me what it was like playing my SNES, that alone made this experience priceless. pic.twitter.com/7c3sRjSreW — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) March 31, 2026

Tessa Smith writes, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is packed to the brim with Easter Eggs (not just for Mario – for Nintendo as well!). It’s pretty much pure chaos from start to finish in the best way possible. My girl Rosalina remains my favorite. Stay til the VERY end!”

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is packed to the brim with Easter Eggs (not just for Mario – for Nintendo as well!). It’s pretty much pure chaos from start to finish in the best way possible. My girl Rosalina remains my favorite. Stay til the VERY end! #TheSuperMarioGalaxyMovie pic.twitter.com/KxpthESwKU — Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 31, 2026

Christopher Gallardo said, “THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE is whimsical, vibrant, and fun in every way. The cast is pretty great, but Jack Black’s Bowser and Donald Glover’s Yoshi are ABSOLUTELY HILARIOUS. The visuals really burst out, the story is sweet, and those references TRULY SHINE!”

THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE is whimsical, vibrant, and fun in every way. The cast is pretty great, but Jack Black’s Bowser and Donald Glover’s Yoshi are ABSOLUTELY HILARIOUS. The visuals really burst out, the story is sweet, and those references TRULY SHINE! #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/U3eobQdJig — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) March 30, 2026

More about the film

The sequel follows Mario and Luigi as they befriend Yoshi and join Princess Peach and Toad on an adventure into outer space and across the galaxy. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released on April 1 and is tracking to earn between $350 million and $380 million at its global opening weekend.

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