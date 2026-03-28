The Super Mario Bros. Movie, based on Nintendo’s iconic video game franchise, was released in 2023 and delivered a record-breaking box office performance. It earned $146.4 million over its 3-day opening period, $166.5 million across the 4-day Easter frame, and a massive $204.6 million over the extended 5-day weekend. The Chris Pratt-led animated adventure comedy ultimately grossed $574.9 million in North America and $1.361 billion worldwide.

Three years later, its sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is set to arrive in theaters on April 1, 2026. Early projections suggest a $160 million haul over the 5-day April 1-5 window in the U.S., though strong buzz could push that figure closer to $200 million.

If the sequel follows a similar box office trajectory, it could potentially cross the $1 billion mark globally and might even challenge its predecessor’s lifetime global haul. However, its final box office verdict will only become clearer a few weeks after it begins its theatrical run. While it remains to be seen what the sequel earns globally, let’s take a closer look at what it needs to break into the top five highest-grossing video game adaptations of all time.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Video Game-Based Movies Worldwide

Here are the top five highest-grossing video game-based movies of all time at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023): $1.361 billion A Minecraft Movie (2025): $961.2 million Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024): $492.2 million Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019): $450.1 million Warcraft (2016): $439 million

What These Numbers Indicate

Based on the above figures, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie would need to surpass its predecessor’s $1.361 billion global total to become the highest-grossing video game movie of all time. However, the bar to simply enter the top five is significantly lower: $439 million in worldwide revenue.

Given its current projections, the sequel should reach that milestone quite early in its run, even before the end of its first week. That said, its ultimate box office trajectory and whether it can challenge the top spot will become clearer in the weeks ahead as its theatrical run progresses.

What’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie & The Super Mario Galaxy Movie All About

The Super Mario Bros. Movie follows Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi as they are transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. When Luigi is captured by Bowser, Mario teams up with Princess Peach to rescue him and save the kingdom.

In the upcoming sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi team up with their new ally Yoshi, joining Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they encounter Princess Rosalina and confront Bowser’s son, Bowser Jr.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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