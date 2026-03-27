In addition to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday stands among the most anticipated films of 2026. Alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, the Russo Brothers-directed venture is expected to feature a wide list of popular Marvel characters, including the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, New Avengers, and the X-Men. So, the curiosity among fans is massive.

Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame Worldwide Earnings

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026. As many fans know, the last Avengers installment, Avengers: Endgame, is currently the second-highest-grossing film of all time with a staggering $2.799 billion global haul, trailing only Avatar’s $2.924 billion total, as per Box Office Mojo. Its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, ranks seventh with a worldwide total of $2.052 billion. However, MCU films since Endgame have delivered mixed box-office results. So, Doomsday will be aiming to turn the tide and put the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track in a big way.

Avengers: Doomsday’s IMAX Hurdle

That said, the film faces some major hurdles. The first is its box office clash with Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated Dune: Part Three, which is also set to release on December 18. According to recent updates, Dune 3 has reportedly secured IMAX exclusivity for its initial release, leaving Doomsday without IMAX screens, except in a few international markets, according to Screen Rant. This raises an interesting question: without the advantage of IMAX, can Avengers: Doomsday still outgross Endgame and Infinity War worldwide? Let’s break down the numbers.

Avengers: Doomsday Projected Earnings (Without IMAX)

Even without the advantage of IMAX screens, the makers may aim to compensate for potential revenue loss by maximizing other premium formats such as Dolby Cinema, 4DX, and ScreenX. While surpassing Avengers: Endgame’s massive $2.799 billion global haul appears unlikely, especially in today’s post-pandemic theatrical landscape, Doomsday may instead target numbers closer to Avengers: Infinity War’s $2.052 billion total.

That said, the absence of IMAX could prove to be a drawback and potentially reduce the overall box office earnings by around 10%. Much will depend on its opening-weekend performance and how well it holds during weekdays and weekends over the following 3-4 weeks. Based on these factors, Avengers: Doomsday could potentially land in the $1.5 billion to $2 billion range worldwide if reception is strong. If the momentum is solid, it could even surpass Infinity War. However, these are still early projections, and the film’s actual box office trajectory will become clearer after it releases on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser

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