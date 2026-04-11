Ryan Gosling’s latest sci-fi film, Project Hail Mary, which is based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel of the same name, has completed three weeks in U.S. theaters. After delivering an $80.5 million domestic opening, its worldwide total currently stands at $436 million.

On the other hand, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the Chris Pratt-voiced animated adventure, has been in theaters since April 1, 2026. The film opened to $131.7 million in North America and has so far grossed $445.7 million globally. Both titles currently rank as the two biggest Hollywood releases so far at the global box office this year, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Both Ryan Gosling and Chris Pratt are considered among Hollywood’s most bankable stars and have been part of blockbuster films in the past. With that in mind, it will be interesting to compare how their last five films have performed at the worldwide box office, including their latest theatrical releases, Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Keep scrolling to find out who wins this box office battle.

Ryan Gosling’s Last 5 Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Let’s take a look at the last five wide theatrical releases starring Ryan Gosling in leading or significant roles and how much they earned globally, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Project Hail Mary (2026): $436 million* The Fall Guy (2024): $181.1 million Barbie (2023): $1.447 billion First Man (2018): $105.7 million Blade Runner 2049 (2017): $277.9 million

*Still playing in theaters

Ryan Gosling’s Last 5 Films Worldwide Total: $2.448 billion

Chris Pratt’s Last 5 Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Now, let’s take a look at the last five wide theatrical releases starring Chris Pratt in leading or significant roles and how much they earned globally, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (2026): $445.7 million* Mercy (2026): $54.3 million The Garfield Movie (2024): $257.2 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023): $845.6 million The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023): $1.361 billion

*Still playing in theaters

Chris Pratt’s Last 5 Films Worldwide Total: $2.964 billion

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the figures above, Chris Pratt has the edge over Ryan Gosling in worldwide box-office performance for their last five films. Despite Barbie’s massive $1.447 billion haul and Mercy’s relatively underwhelming performance, Chris Pratt leads by roughly $516 million. This is mainly because of his two $800 million+ grossers in this list. Since The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues to perform strongly in theaters, the Jurassic World star seems well-positioned to maintain, or even extend, this lead in the coming weeks. However, the final outcome should become clearer after the two films finish their ongoing runs.

Project Hail Mary – Trailer

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Trailer

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