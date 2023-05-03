While Marvel fans are always divided about who the best Chris is, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth share a brotherly bond and have often gushed about the same. The two were extremely close while filming their Avengers movies. In fact, they were so close that the makers did not send them together on the film’s press tour following their mischievous behaviour.

Both Evans and Hemsworth made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor, respectively. The following year, the two shared screen space in The Avengers alongside Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Tom Hiddleston.

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth further starred together in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. As the 2019 film marked their last outing together in the MCU, the two were seemingly fooling around together on the sets.

Back in 2019, in an interview with Variety, the Thor star opened up about how his bond with Evans and how it would affect their press tour. The actor said, “With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond. I think they wouldn’t pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic.”

The Ghosted actor agreed with Hemsworth and added, “We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we weren’t getting s**t done.” Well, we can understand why Avengers: Endgame makers thought, keeping in mind tjheir interviews together.

