It has been a long while since fans have watched Chris Evans play Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, on the big screens. The Hollywood actor bid adieu to his character in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame and gave the baton to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon. However, fans cannot stop anticipating Evans’ return to the MCU, and the actor is often bombarded with similar questions. Read on to know if he is bothered by constant MCU return questions.

Evans began his journey in the MCU with Marvel Studios’ 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. He indeed do a great job at bringing Steve Rogers to life and continued to do so in several more MCU movies.

Chris undoubtedly etched his name as Captain America in his fans’ hearts with his commendable performances. However, fans do not leave any stone unturned when it comes to asking him if he would again don the suit of one of the Earth’s mightiest heroes. Talking about the same, The Gray Man star recently revealed that he is not bothered by the continuous questions as he loves that character.

In an interview with AP Entertainment, Chris Evans was asked if he is tired of people asking him if he would ever return to the MCU. However, as charming as Evans is, he revealed that it is not annoying for him as he loves that “chapter of his life.” He said, “It’s not annoying at all. I love that role. I love that chapter of my life.”

The actor further revealed why he is not returning to the MCU and said, “And it’s because of that love that I’m apprehensive of doing any more, because I’m just so precious about it, you know? You don’t want to tarnish this great thing that I got to be a part of.”

Though Chris Evans is now “apprehensive” of playing Captain America, we know he would nail the role again and again.

