Hollywood actress Emma Stone, who starred in the 2015 romantic comedy Aloha, once apologized openly during the 2019 ceremony of the Golden Globes for her portrayal of a character with an Asian background. Emma interrupted Sandra Oh’s speech during the award ceremony which caused quite an uproar at the time.

Emma had played the role of Allison Ng in the romantic comedy Aloha. The role was based on the character of Hawaiian and Asian heritage. The same was called out by Sandra in 2019 during her monologue at the Golden Globes. She also called out Scarlett Johansson’s role in the movie Shell.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Sandra Oh praised the history-making movie Crazy Rich Asians while calling out Hollywood flick that whitewashed Asian roles. Sandra quipped, “[Crazy Rich Asians] is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.” Emma Stone, who was sitting in the audience, shouted, “I’m sorry!” Oh then responded by briefly putting her hands over her heart and giving a sly smile. Emma Stone later clarified to a publication, “It wasn’t like I planned it, but I did say it.”

Sandra Oh: ["Crazy Rich Asians"] is the first studio film with an Asian American lead since "Ghost in the Shell" and "Aloha." Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY! pic.twitter.com/YI1S7sLvPH — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2019

Emma Stone in 2015 had spoken about her Asian role saying, “I’ve become the b*tt of many jokes. I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important.”

While earlier defending the role, the actress further stated, “The character was not supposed to look like her background which was a quarter Hawaiian and a quarter Chinese.”

Speaking of Sandra Oh, the actress wrapped up her Golden Globes monologue on a more serious note saying, “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight to look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change.”

Sandra concluded, “And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself, next year could be different, but right now this moment is real. Trust me, it’s real. Because I see you and I see you, all these faces of changes. And now, so will everyone else.”

