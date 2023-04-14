Andrew Garfield is a versatile actor who can easily ace romantic to serious roles. The best part is that no matter who his co-star is, his chemistry with them is always perfect. While he has enacted several intimate scenes with his co-stars, his most talked about kiss arguably remains the one he delivered off-screen. Interestingly, it was not with any actress, girlfriend or ex-lover, but with Ryan Reynolds, and Emma Stone had an epic reaction to it.

Andrew and Emma started dating around 2011-12 when they began shooting for The Amazing Spider-Man. While the couple split in 2015, the two remained friends and only said adorable things about one another. Despite not being a thing in 2016, Emma had a solid reaction when she learnt about Andrew and Ryan’s kiss. While she did not say much, her shock said it all. Scroll on for more details.

During the Golden Globes Awards 2016, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were shown the video of Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds kissing each other. At first, the La La Land actress refused to believe it to be true. In fact, before the interviewer showed her the clip, she did not even seem much interested. However, her whole face went into a state of shock when she watched it. In the excerpt shared by Entertainment Tonight’s Instagram page, she said, “What? He did not kiss Ryan Reynolds. They did?! Oh!”

For the unversed, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds shared a kiss at the Golden Globes Awards 2016. When asked about it on Graham Norton Show in 2017, The Social Network actor revealed that he did it just for fun and had no intention of repeating it. He said, “It was a ridiculous thing. I said to Ryan Reynolds, if you win, kiss me instead of your wife. And the prime was like, he would move towards his wife and kind of last minute move towards me. And he didn’t win, much to our disappointment. I said, ‘We can still do it if you are up for it.’” While the kiss grabbed all headlines, Emma Stone was quite clueless about it.

Many netizens found Emma’s reaction extremely funny and wrote –

One user said, “I love how she is literally just Olive Pendergast irl”

Another added, “How Emma and Andrew aren’t together anymore and she was just like whattt”

The last one said, “Her entire expression changed as soon as the interviewer said Andrew”

It is definitely one of the cutest videos on the internet, and to watch more such clips, stay tuned to Koimoi.

