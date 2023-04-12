Ryan Reynolds has made a mark for himself in Hollywood, and that’s mostly thanks to his portrayal of the wisecracking mutant mercenary Deadpool, aka Wade Wilson. Since his first outing in 2016, Ryan reprised the character in the 2018 sequel and will next be seen in the red spandex suit in 2024 with the third instalment.

While this Marvel role did earn Ryan international fame, it also gave the ‘The Proposal’ actor severe anxiety. In fact, back in Jan 2017, Reynolds opened up about suffering from this mental health issue and revealed who helped him get through the tough patch. Read on to know all he shared.

During a past conversation with Variety, Ryan Reynolds opened up about the anxiety he experienced while filming Deadpool. Talking about his sleeping pattern during the filming, the Marvel actor revealed he would spend quite some time perfecting the script and, in the end, compromised on resting properly.

Ryan Reynolds said, “I never, ever slept. Or I was sleeping at a perfect right angle — just sitting straight, constantly working at the same time.” Adding that his biggest fear was that he’d let the fans down, the actor said, “By the time we were in post, we’d been to Comic-Con, and people went crazy for it. The expectations were eating me alive.”

In the same chat, he also revealed that his wife, Blake Lively, helped him through that challenging phase, saying, “I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”

With both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 being amazing successes, the Ryan Reynolds-led film was greenlit for the third time. Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on November 8, 2024, as the first film in Phase Six of the MCU. It will also star X-Men fame Logan aka Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman.

