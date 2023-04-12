BTS is currently the world’s most loved, most known and most followed boy band. While the seven members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook may be on a hiatus and pursuing their individual careers or serving the nation, they still make the headlines regularly. And that is exactly what Suga did with his show Suchwita.

Recently Tomorrow X Together (TXT) members Yeonjun and Taehyun graced his show and talked about many things, including the boys getting emotional and crying. Read on to know how their conversation went.

As reported by Hindustan Times, BTS member Suga hosted Tomorrow X Together members Yeonjun and Taehyun in the latest episode of his show Suchwita. While there, Taehyun revealed that Yeonjun tears up easily. Hearing this, the singer – born Min Yoon-gi, revealed his fellow members were also the same, saying, “Our members are also sentimental and cry a lot. It’s tough to see them cry sometimes.”

On being asked by Taehyun “who cries the most,” Suga said it was Jungkook, adding, “I think I saw him cry. If I ask, ‘Are you crying?’ He cries.” During the same interaction, Taehyun recalled when TXT went to BTS’ Young Forever concert in 2016 and saw Suga cry there. Revealing why he got teary that day, the rapper responded, “I had to cry then. My parents were there. They were right in front of me. It was Parents’ Day that day.”

The episode also saw Suga ask Yeonjun and Taehyun their first expression about him. To this, Yeonjun replied, “I thought maybe you were in a bad mood. But later I warmed up to you because one time you bought us fried chicken. You dropped in and asked, ‘Do you guys like fried chicken?’ And then gave us some. That was when my heart fluttered a little.” Suga replied, “I did that the first time Hobi came too. I just like doing that for people. If I see it I just buy some for people.”

In the candid chat, Suga, Yeonjun and Taehyun spoke about many more things, including how the BTS boys became a family, people calling ‘TXT the younger brother of BTS’ and more. Watch the video here:

