Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who broke over 30 bones after his snowplough ran over him on New Year, made his first red carpet appearance for the premiere of his new Disney+ series Rennervations. The actor speaking of the incident, shared that his mother Valerie Cearley wants to have a party by burning down the gigantic machine.

Speaking of his latest comments, Page Six reported that Jeremy Renner shared what his mother plans to do with the snowplough but unfortunately, he won’t allow it. The Avengers star shared, “It’s a snowcat, and it’s a necessity on the property because we got so much snow up there.” The 52-year-old continued, “My mom wants to light it on fire and have a big old party lighting it on fire, but the thing is amazing, and I love it. It’s a necessity.” Renner further explained that he won’t be able to access his house during massive snowstorms without his plough concluding, “I just gotta learn to drive it better.”

According to reports, Jeremy Renner received a standing ovation at the event as he made his way to the stage with the assistance of a scooter. The event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. During the panel, Renner said, “It set a big milestone for me to get better to make sure all of our hard work was not for naught. There’s no alternative.”

Renner added, “So to me it was easy, I had somewhere to go, somewhere to point and I had a lot of love, man and I don’t know why, I feel like I don’t deserve it.”

Jeremy Renner, on the red carpet told a publication, “I’m overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I’ve felt in a very, very long time, you know? Because it’s not a movie that I’m promoting, It’s not a show, it’s my, it’s my life, man, this is what I do.”

An emotional Renner had recently shared after his accident that he would do it all over again if required to save his nephew one more time.

