American actor Jeremy Renner shocked the world earlier this when he was run over by his own snowplough on New Year’s Day. The accident occurred when he tried to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his grown nephew. The Hollywood actor speaks about it for the first time after the fatal accident.

The snowcat machine, which drives on a track, started sliding sideways after the 52-year-old ‘Avengers’ star used it to pull his nephew’s pickup out of the snow, according to the Nevada sheriff’s office incident because the parking brake was not engaged, would have halted the vehicle.

In his first sit-down interview with ABC News since the freak accident, Jeremy Renner claimed he’d get run over by a snowplow ‘again’ if it meant saving his nephew. The Hollywood actor said, “I’d do it again. Yeah, I’d do it again because it’s going right at my nephew.”

The Hawkeye actor also reflected on his excruciating pain when he believed he was dying after being hit. “[I felt] all of [the pain]. I was awake through every moment.” It all happened before the brutal audio of his 9-1-1 call played.

Jeremy Renner hopes to return to performing his stunts despite his injuries, including shattered ribs, a broken mandible, a broken leg, and so much more. “I chose to survive. It’s not going to kill me, no way. I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

He suffered “blunt chest injuries,” necessitating an airlift and immediate surgery. A few weeks after leaving the hospital, Jeremy started keeping a journal of his strenuous rehabilitation and upright workouts, which he started barely two months after the injury.

It is also worth pointing out that the interview will air in full on Thursday, April 6.

