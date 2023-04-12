Lili Reinhart is currently making headlines after her intimate lip-lock with alleged boyfriend and TikTok star Jack Martin went viral on social media. The actress is massively popular on the internet and never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her personal and professional life. The actress was previously dating her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, and reportedly, Martin trolled Lili’s ex-boyfriend in a TikTok video while imitating him from his recent podcast where he smoked a cigarette. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Lili is really popular on social media, with over 27 million followers on Instagram. While she’s very private about her personal life, her massive fandom keeps track of her daily sightings, and in a recent turn of events, the actress was spotted sharing an intimate lip-lock with the TikTok star.

Talking about Lili Reinhart’s latest sighting, the Riverdale beauty was spotted sharing an intimate lip-lock with boyfriend Jack Martin outside Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

Take a look at Lili Reinhart & Jack Martin’s pictures below:

lili reinhart with her new "boyfriend". pic.twitter.com/rvjoYKCDMa — 💭 (@thinkereinhart) April 11, 2023

Aww, they look cute together!

Now for those of you who don’t know, Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin’s kissing pictures are making a buzz among her fans after a month of Cole Sprouse’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, where he spoke about his relationship with the actress. He made bold statements about his relationship with his ex and concluded the interview by saying, “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

In fact, in the same interview, the Riverdale actor smoked a cigarette during the interaction, which didn’t sit well with the netizens for apparent reasons. Later, Jack Martin made a video with fellow TikToker Brianna Chickenfry mocking Lili’s ex-boyfriend Cole in an Instagram video and imitating him, he said, “Can I smoke in here? Society’s OK with weed, but then I come on your podcast, unbutton my shirt all the way and smoke American Spirits and I’m an as*hole?”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlanBri Uncut Barstool Sports (@planbriuncut)

What are your thoughts on Lili Reinhart locking lips with Jack Martin after he publicly mocked her ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse in a video? Tell us in the space below.

