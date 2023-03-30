The seventh and final season of Riverdale is here! And Lili Reinhart, aka Betty Cooper, has opened up about what’s in store for fans – especially Barchie fans. For those who don’t know, Barchie is the ship between KJ Apa’s Archie and Lili’s Betty from the Riverdale fandom.

The 26-year-old actress, in a recent interview – done ahead of the season’s premiere, shared that there are a lot of Barchie scenes. She also revealed that KJ made her cry while filming recently. Read on to know why he made her teary and everything else she had to say.

Telling Barchie fans that they will be ‘well fed’ in Riverdale’s final season, ‘Betty’ Lili Reinhart told EW, “I see all the Barchie fans talking on Twitter and Instagram, and it’s like, you guys are going to be well fed.” She added, “There’s a lot of Barchie, and it’s been so fun to film with KJ this last season.”

Talking about working with ‘Archie’ KJ Apa on the last season of Riverdale, Lili Reinhart continued, “We just shot a scene yesterday and he made me cry because of how good he was in it. The Barchie of it all is definitely full circle. We shot a scene in front of Betty’s house the other day. There’s a lot of sweet, nostalgic moments throughout the last season.”

During the same chat, Lili Reinhart also got candid about returning to playing a teen on the show – especially after playing an adult Betty since season five. She said, “It’s like a joke that I’m playing a teenager, I have to laugh. Not in a bad way, but none of us look like we’re 17. But it’s been fun to lean into the innocence. You realize even with your body and mannerisms, you’re playing into the awkwardness more being a teen.”

Riverdale’s seventh and final season premieres on The CW on March 29 at 9 pm ET/PT.

