Actor Cole Sprouse has been in the industry for a long time, and the actor is opening up about embarrassing and bizarre moments from his teen years. Cole is known for his roles as a child actor, including Ben in the popular sitcom Friends and Cody in Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which also starred his twin, Dylan. In a recent interview, Cole Sprouse opened up about how he lost his virginity at 14 and why he is embarrassed about the incident.

Cole is currently one of the leads in the drama series Riverdale. The actor plays the role of Jughead Jones in the Archie comics-inspired show and has been making headlines for his revelations surrounding his dating life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor recently recalled losing his virginity when he was 14 and how his brother reacted. During a chat on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cole Sprouse revealed he was 14 with a bowl-cut hairdo when he first had s*x. The actor went on a family trip to Florida and met a girl, who was older than him.

The Riverdale star went on to narrate the story and said, “The first night we kind of made out, the second night – this makes me nervous, it’s so cringey – I, like, knocked on her hotel door.” As they made their way to the beach, he looked at her and asked, “So, are you like DTF?” As the girl looked at him puzzled, Cole said, “You know, down to f**k?” “I was 14,” added Sprouse.

Further in the chat, Cole Sprouse recalled asking his brother Dylan and friend Charlie to vacate the room as his date answered with a yes. The actor revealed how his brother never lets him forget the incident, especially when he asked Dylan and Charlie to go and play chess. However, the most embarrassing part of the incident for Cole was that he “lasted about 20 seconds” and ended up regretting the whole experience. However, Cole Sprouse revealed the incident gave him a life lesson about romance and from then her went from one long-term relationship to another.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Friends Fame Courteney Cox Confesses She “Messed Up” By Overdoing With The Fillers: “Thank God They Are Removable!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News