Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield had created magic on-screen during The Amazing Spider-Man movies. However, did you know Emma did not want to repeat the iconic ‘upside-down’ kissing scene with her Spider-man from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-man movies and wanted to create something different, unique and special? Yes, that’s right. Their insane chemistry had made the kissing scene look more surreal. Keep reading to know what she had opined about their kiss scene.

Well, for the unversed, after Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst’s upside-down kissing scene became iconic, Emma felt a little nervous about living up to that legendary scene and wanted to take a different route. It was also a huge pressure for Andrew to put in Tobey’s shoes as Spider-Man.

Earlier, Emma Stone wanted to play Mary Jane’s character in The Amazing Spider-Man series before she got to know that she would be playing the comic character for which she fell head over heels. However, she didn’t want Gwen and Peter Parker to lock lips in the same way Mary Jane did to her Spider-Man. In an old interview with Chicago Sun-Times, she shared, “Why would we do an upside-down kiss? I’m not Mary Jane. I’m Gwen Stacy in the Spider-Man film.”

Going further in the conversation, Emma Stone added, “New girl. New kiss. I wanted to do different kisses to make our mark.”

Once, in another interview with Long Island Press, Emma Stone had opened up about her character Gwen Stacy and shared, “Because it is so incredibly epic and tragic. And Andrew is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. And I instantly knew how much I could learn from him. And that really, really drew me to, you know, that challenge.”

Well, apparently, Kristen Dunst also didn’t know that her kissing scene with Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man franchise would become this legendary. And she had felt quite the pressure when they had to repeat it for the film, Spider-Man 2.

That being said, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s chemistry was something else in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise. What do you think? Were you disappointed that the upside-down kiss wasn’t recreated? Let us know in the comments.

