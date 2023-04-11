Our beloved Spider-Man Tom Holland took the MCU to new heights. The actor’s Spidey trilogy is among the highest-earning movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and had even broken many records. But, this would have never been possible if Holland had agreed to her mom and gone to carpentry school. School down to know what happened.

Tom began his acting journey at an early age. After his acting training. The actor bagged a part in Billy Elliot the Musical in 2008 and further starred in the 2012 film The Impossible as a teenager. In 2016, the actor made his Marvel debut with Captain America: Civil War and later bagged his solo film series with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tom Holland has been in showbiz since an early age and has proved his acting mettle with every project he has worked on. However, seeing the uncertainty of the film industry, the actor’s mother was sceptical about his future and planned a different profession for him.

In 2019, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor was asked if he had ever thought of taking a different career path. In his response, the Uncharted actor said, “I didn’t, but my parents did.” The actor continued, “My mom, I went through a phase in my career where I was too old to play a child but too young to play a teenager. It took me a long time to grow up, and my mom decided to send me to carpentry school.”

Holland’s mother did not leave the plan but executed it by sending her son to school. He said, “She like packed my bags up and shipped me up to Cardiff and Whales, and I like rented a room off this lady and shared a room with her son for like 8 weeks.” When asked if all this happened after he began starring in movies, the actor revealed that the incident took place after he thought he was doing a good job at acting. He added, “So I went to this school and I was there studying and I was getting a qualification to become a carpenter.” In concluding the story, the actor revealed that the carpentry course was for those who were trying to turn their lives around. He ended up leaving the course and we cannot be more thankful.

