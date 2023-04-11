Taylor Swift has been continuously dominating the headlines and how. Her Eras Tour is going viral among Swifties and on social media, with fans sharing videos of her performing live. Amid the same, her breakup rumours from Joe Alwyn have shocked all her fans globally. Though neither of them has confirmed the news, but fans are having a hard time believing that the couple has called it quits. And guess what? It’s not over till it’s over, right? On her latest outing, Tay donned a necklace dedicated to Joe, and it’s making the fans go gaga yet again on social media. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Taylor was spotted in New York City, just a few blocks from Cornelia Street. This has left all the Swifties hopeful that the singer has not yet broken up with Joe as she donned a necklace dedicated to her ex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entertainment Tonight shared the first picture of Taylor Swift from the streets of New York donning a necklace that every Swiftie would know, aka it’s dedicated to her alleged ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Tay is GLOWING, and how.

Reacting to her picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “IS SHE WEARING HIS NECKLACE”

Another user commented, “THEY DID NOT BREAK”

A third user commented, “NOO SHE’S NOT! THEY’RE STILL TOGETHER!!!!!!!”

A fourth user commented, “I don’t believe they broke up, there’s no way”

Did y’all notice the caps by fans? Swifties have a hard time believing the rumours, which makes sense. Let Taylor Swift confirm the news on her own, or it’s just mere rumours!

For more Hollywood updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Takes The Heat For ‘Se*xualizing’ Easter With Her New Instagram Upload, Angry Fans React, “Get Over Yourself…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News