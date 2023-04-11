Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s alleged breakup has come as a shock to all the Swifties. The ex-couple was in a relationship for over six years, and their fans, in fact, believed the two tied the knot secretly last year. There’s now a video going viral on social media where Tay is running towards her ex-boyfriend Joe to hug him after her concert, and it has left all her fans emotional who are reacting to the video online. Scroll below to watch the video.

Taylor is one the most prominent singers in the world right now, with a massive fan following. The Love Story singer has over 254 million followers on Instagram. Swift is currently on Eras Tour and has been sharing pictures from her concert on the photo-sharing site.

Now talking about the throwback video, E!News took to its Instagram account and shared a snippet of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. In the video, Taylor is running towards her alleged ex-boyfriend Joe to hug him, and it’s beautiful beyond words.

Take a look at the video below:

We are not crying; you are. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were really made for each other.

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “I don’t believe in love anymore, bye”

Another user commented, “I just watched this again! 😭😭”

A third commented, “We’ll know it’s official when she writes a song about him.”

A fourth user commented, “I just don’t get it…how can they look like this & break up a few weeks later 💔 😢”

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s throwback video that has made fans emotional? Tell us in the space below.

