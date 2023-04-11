Hours after supermodel Heidi Klum shared a topless photo with bunny ears on the occasion of Easter, social media star Kylie Jenner too posed seductively for Instagram to mark her Easter celebrations. The Los Angeles native got brutally trolled by the Internet as many felt the supermodel was trying to s*xualize Easter.

Kylie Jenner is not the only one from the Kardashian family who took to Instagram for Easter. Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner also broke the Internet with her series of pictures to mark the big day. Read on to know more.

Sharing a picture with her massive 386 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Kylie Jenner simply captioned the post as, “happy easter.” In the picture, the 25-year-old can be seen giving a seductive pose while holding a basket filled with easter eggs in one hand while she occupied her other hand with a beautiful sunflower. Kylie Jenner donned a hip-hugging, vintage green Jean Paul Gaultier dress which came with a low-cut neckline and sheer skirt. Kylie put her chest on display in the first while rocking a low messy bun in the second. Social media users did not waste any time in mocking Kylie Jenner for her latest post in order to question the intent of her Easter pictures.

Click here to check out the pic.

One user stated, “Give it a rest it’s Easter.” Another shared, “Why do you need to pose like that it’s easter sunday.” The next one commented, “Really? You can’t skip one day? It’s Easter. How about just a cute family pic.”

An individual claimed, “Easter isn’t about you” and one shared, “Take one day please and not make it as sleezy as you can. Get over yourself.” One said, “Do you have to s*xualize Easter too.”

The next one questioned, “Why do all the Kardashians pictures look like they are posing sexually” as another sarcastically said, “Well, at least she’s not 95% naked in this one.”

Apart from her solo Easter pic, Kylie Jenner also shared a post giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at all of the family’s Easter festivities.

