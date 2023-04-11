Zendaya has become a popular name among fans, especially after the success of Marvel and Sony’s combined Spider-Man franchise, led by Tom Holland. She rose to fame even more after her show Euphoria struck the right chord among the audience. Before this unparallel fame, Zendaya did a sitcom on Disney Channel called Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013. She was a teenager at that time, but unlike many, she refused to kiss her co-stars on the screen back then. Keep scrolling to know it all.

Disney’s Shake It Up played a very important role in her life, it put her on Hollywood’s map. The show also featured Bella Thorne alongside the Euphoria actress and she once revealed how special their bond is. She has definitely come a long way and her decisions and bold stances gave her a very strong personality today.

In 2021, Zendaya shared with British Vogue why she refused to kiss her co-stars during her teen years. To be specific, why she refused to kiss on her show Shake It Up. The firsts are always special in people’s lives and the Euphoria actress shared the same notion probably. Then again when one is in showbiz, they do not always have the option to get their way.

But Zendaya exudes confidence and a vibe of strong personality traits. She wanted to experience her first kiss in real-life first, hence the decision to refuse it. She recalled saying no to kissing scenes, and said, “I remember being on Shake It Up and being like, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven’t been kissed yet, so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera.”

In 2020, speaking to Vogue Australia, Zendaya shared how being a teen actress didn’t always entertain the possibility to say no to things that she felt weren’t right for her. She said, “When I wasn’t in the position where I could say no to things, I would say yes and then, unfortunately, if it didn’t feel good all the way through my body and my being, it would always come back to haunt me.”

Presently, Zendaya is enjoying the end product of her hard work, her hard-earned success.

