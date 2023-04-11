Cardi B does not mince her words, not in her raps and never in her interviews. The rapper is known for making people uncomfortable with her way-too-honest opinions and cut-to-the-chase remarks. She has now apparently spoken about the incident involving the Dalai Lama and a kid but very subtly. The rapper did not mention names and talked about protecting children from predators. Scroll on to learn more.

The Dalai Lama is a spiritual leader who is considered to be the highest-ranking lama in Tibetan Buddhism. Despite advocating non-violence and being a global humanitarian, his statements often stir controversies. As per BBC, he received flak for saying that any female Dalai Lama in the future should be ‘attractive.’ Recently, he was criticised for a video that surfaced online where he touched a child inappropriately. Scroll on to learn more.

For the unversed, a recent viral video on social media showed the Dalai Lama with a child. He suddenly kissed the little boy on his lips and, after hugging him, stuck his tongue out. The Dalai Lama asked the kid to suck it, and obviously, the latter looked perplexed. The clip has disturbed the netizens, and they find it extremely disturbing. The spiritual leader’s office has issued an apology regarding the same, stating, “His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.” Cardi B is apparently not impressed with the excuse at all and has talked about staying safe from ‘predators.’

She took to her Twitter and wrote, “This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.” Cardi B further explained how someone can initiate such conversations with their kid and wrote, “from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy.”

While she did not name anyone in her tweet, she later shared an article mentioning the Dalai Lama’s apology to the child and captioned it, “man I’m telling yall.”

Let us know what you think of the entire incident, and for more such news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

